OneLedger (OLT) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $504,318.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, UEX and CoinEx. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00295765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00155622 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger’s launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,459,380 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, UEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

