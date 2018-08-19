O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) SVP Sells $1,625,000.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ORLY stock opened at $329.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $330.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

