Origin Agritech (SEED) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.0118785854629 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,715. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

