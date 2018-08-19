Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 508,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after acquiring an additional 185,923 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 86,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

