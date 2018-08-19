Pandacoin (PND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1,006.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 182% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.