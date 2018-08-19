Park Lawn (PLC) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Park Lawn from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.70.

TSE PLC opened at C$26.76 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$17.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.48.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

