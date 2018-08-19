Parminder Singh Sells 3,133 Shares of Corium International Inc (CORI) Stock

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) VP Parminder Singh sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $28,228.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 241,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45. Corium International Inc has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 155.21% and a negative return on equity of 298.48%. equities analysts predict that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corium International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Corium International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 1,102,910 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Corium International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,923,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Corium International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Corium International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 654,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

