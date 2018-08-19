Patron Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $3,141.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00304387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00157231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,187,716 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

