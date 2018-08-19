Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Admiral Group (ADM)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,073 ($26.44) price objective on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.94) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,045 ($26.09) to GBX 2,010 ($25.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,895.09 ($24.18).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,037 ($25.99) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,184 ($27.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $58.00.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($26.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,569.20 ($31,342.26).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.