Penta (PNT) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.61 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00297638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00157381 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

