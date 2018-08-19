People s United Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 574 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $106.27 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $109.96.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.