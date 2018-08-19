People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Allergan by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Allergan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

