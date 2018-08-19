PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2,616.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

