Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pernix Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0811633822107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pernix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:PTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,960. Pernix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pernix Therapeutics Company Profile

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs primarily for the United States market. It targets underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including pain, neurology, and psychiatry.

