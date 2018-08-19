Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after buying an additional 12,183,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after buying an additional 11,442,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after buying an additional 8,563,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

