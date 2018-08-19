Pico (PICO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pico from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Pico alerts:

Shares of Pico stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Pico has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

In related news, Director Gregory Bylinsky bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $362,716.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pico in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pico in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pico by 28.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.