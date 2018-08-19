Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.57% of International Speedway Corp Class A worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Speedway Corp Class A stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. International Speedway Corp Class A has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. International Speedway Corp Class A had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other International Speedway Corp Class A news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $30,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corp Class A Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

