PizzaCoin (PIZZA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PizzaCoin has a market capitalization of $235.00 and $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PizzaCoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PizzaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015469 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PizzaCoin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official website is pizzacoin.net.

Buying and Selling PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PizzaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

