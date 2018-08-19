Playags (AGS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Playags (NYSE:AGS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1365224204163 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Playags alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGS. Bank of America increased their price target on Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 745,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Playags has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Playags will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $177,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.