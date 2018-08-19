Pluton 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Pluton has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pluton token can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00053053 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00307639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00158910 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

