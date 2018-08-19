Polymath Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $854,215.00 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, LATOKEN and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $854,215.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00901769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002771 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,420,107 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Koinex, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

