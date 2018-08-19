Pool (POOL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pool earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.9641118366654 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 52-week low of $97.25 and a 52-week high of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

In related news, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,677.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.