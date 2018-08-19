Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Insider Sells $147,787.50 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $147,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $118.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $120.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Primerica by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

