Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,354 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 12.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 722,742 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $20,304,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 107.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 160,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $53.55 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $38,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,923. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

