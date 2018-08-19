Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Aegion worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aegion by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aegion by 245.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aegion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $24.56 on Friday. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.80 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

