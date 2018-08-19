Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Sells $252,498.40 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $252,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Fernando Posada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $785,184.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.