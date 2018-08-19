Propy Market Capitalization Achieves $7.13 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Propy has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $594,670.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00282327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00153905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031962 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,495,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

