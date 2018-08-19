QLC Chain Price Up 1.6% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $231,947.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

