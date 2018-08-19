QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, Director Peter Marino acquired 10,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,609.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom acquired 1,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,736.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,337 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,329,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

