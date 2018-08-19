Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117.95 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Qtum has a market cap of $410.58 million and $117.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00070996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bithumb, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,828,140 coins and its circulating supply is 88,828,140 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liqui, Bitbns, Qryptos, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Ovis, Huobi, DragonEX, Coinone, BCEX, Binance, Bittrex, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, ZB.COM, Iquant, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Coinrail, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, Quoine, Livecoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Upbit, Exrates, EXX, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, GOPAX, BigONE, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

