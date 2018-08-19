Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.