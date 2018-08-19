Rambus (RMBS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Rambus has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $31,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,945.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

