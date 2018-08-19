Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

RPT stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,000 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,759.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,209,000 after acquiring an additional 962,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,354,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,786,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,934,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 410,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,192,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

