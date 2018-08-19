Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:BWX opened at $27.39 on Friday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $544.00 and a 12-month high of $559.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This is a positive change from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

