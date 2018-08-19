Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 94.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 73.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $202.61 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 52-week low of $2,870.00 and a 52-week high of $3,650.00.

