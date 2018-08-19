Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of Altaba Inc (AABA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altaba were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AABA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altaba stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AABA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Altaba to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

