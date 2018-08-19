Regency Centers Corp (REG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $125,564,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 118.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 612,578 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 61.5% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 586,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 69.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 419,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,058,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares in the company, valued at $56,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

