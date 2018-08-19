resTORbio (TORC) & Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

resTORbio (NASDAQ: FCSC) and Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares resTORbio and Fibrocell Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio N/A N/A -$33.77 million ($8.42) -1.26 Fibrocell Science $350,000.00 53.47 -$16.24 million ($8.25) -0.24

Fibrocell Science has higher revenue and earnings than resTORbio. resTORbio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fibrocell Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares resTORbio and Fibrocell Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio N/A N/A N/A Fibrocell Science N/A -326.89% -107.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of resTORbio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Fibrocell Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for resTORbio and Fibrocell Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fibrocell Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

resTORbio currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 175.68%. Fibrocell Science has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,317.91%. Given Fibrocell Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fibrocell Science is more favorable than resTORbio.

Summary

Fibrocell Science beats resTORbio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

