Reviewing CONMED (CNMD) and Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

CONMED (NASDAQ: RMTI) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Rockwell Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.00%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Rockwell Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Rockwell Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $796.39 million 2.74 $55.48 million $1.89 41.12 Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 3.78 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -8.20

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 8.85% 9.51% 4.40% Rockwell Medical -48.06% -76.49% -45.06%

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rockwell Medical does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Rockwell Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and uterine manipulator (VCARE) for use in increasing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers general surgery product in the areas of endoscopic technologies, including minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products; critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

