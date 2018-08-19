Reviewing SAGE Grp PLC/GDR (SGPYY) & MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR (MONOY)

SAGE Grp PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS: MONOY) and MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SAGE Grp PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SAGE Grp PLC/GDR pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SAGE Grp PLC/GDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SAGE Grp PLC/GDR and MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE Grp PLC/GDR 0 3 2 0 2.40 MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SAGE Grp PLC/GDR and MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE Grp PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR 9.28% 40.18% 21.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAGE Grp PLC/GDR and MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE Grp PLC/GDR $2.17 billion 4.35 $380.22 million $1.53 22.80 MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR $788.06 million 7.68 $75.33 million $0.61 79.20

SAGE Grp PLC/GDR has higher revenue and earnings than MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR. SAGE Grp PLC/GDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SAGE Grp PLC/GDR has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR beats SAGE Grp PLC/GDR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAGE Grp PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors. It operates primarily in Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and internationally. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

