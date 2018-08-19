Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rewalk Robotics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 47.2801797238318 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 360.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,154.65%. research analysts predict that Rewalk Robotics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rewalk Robotics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.