Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) COO Sells $23,050.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $23,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Wendy Diddell sold 900 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $8,460.00.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, ZPR Investment Management acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

