Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291,806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 298.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 156.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of WDR opened at $20.65 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

