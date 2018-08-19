Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 393 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. MED increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $212,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

