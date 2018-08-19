Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,153,000 after acquiring an additional 124,411 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 190,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

