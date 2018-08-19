Robert Sari Sells 7,671 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

