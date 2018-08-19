Robert Thomas Sells 35,608 Shares of Corium International Inc (CORI) Stock

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) Director Robert Thomas sold 35,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $315,486.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,486.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CORI opened at $8.93 on Friday. Corium International Inc has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. research analysts anticipate that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

