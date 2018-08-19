Rock Market Cap Reaches $19.56 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Rock has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and $16,176.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos and Quoine. Over the last week, Rock has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00300198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rock

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,258,422 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Quoine and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

