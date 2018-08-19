Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.87%. research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.