Royce Value Trust (RVT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News stories about Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royce Value Trust earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6524133893113 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 230,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,191. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $17.18.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $82,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at $143,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Denneen bought 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,944.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $208,917. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

There is no company description available for Royce Value Trust.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.